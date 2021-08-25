Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Alibaba Stock Sees Market Correction In Hong Kong After Opening Higher, JD And Nio EV Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Surge

By Madhukumar Warrier
Benzinga
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) pared early gains and traded lower in Hong Kong on Wednesday, while Chinese electric vehicle makers Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) and Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV), as well as e-commerce company JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), extended gains from the previous session. What’s...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Chinese#Li Auto Inc#Xpeng Inc#Xpev#Li Auto#Hkd 157 90 Lrb#Pinduoduo Inc#Nio Inc#Ark Invest#Wood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
Related
StocksBenzinga

Morgan Stanley Bought $240M Shares Of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

What Happened: Investment banking giant Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is now the second-largest shareholder of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS: GBTC) after ARK Investment Management. According to recent SEC filings, Morgan Stanley owns over 6.5 million shares of GBTC worth over $240 million at the time of writing. Cathie Wood’s ARK...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

How Tesla's Elon Musk Reacted to Rival Rivian's Proposed IPO

Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)-backed EV startup Rivian confirmed Friday it has confidentially filed for an initial public offering that reportedly could value the company as much as $80 billion. The company's eye-popping proposed IPO valuation has elicited mixed reaction from investors. Rivian is developing two EVs – R1T, a pickup...
StocksBenzinga

Affirm Shares Soar On News Of Amazon Partnership

Shares of Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM), a buy-now-pay-later service, soared more than 40% after the company announced an a partnership with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM). What To Know: This will be Amazon’s first time allowing customers to purchase items with an installment plan. The partnership will allow Amazon customers...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Workday And Lam Research Lead The QQQ

U.S. indices were trading higher Friday as investors eye Fed Chairman Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium and gauge Fed tapering policy. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.97% to $376.04. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished higher by 0.68% to...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Why Tesla's Elon Musk Is Reportedly Opposing Nvidia's Proposed Arm Buy

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)'s deal to acquire U.K. chipmaker Arm Holdings hasn't been consummated yet even after nearly a year has elapsed since it was announced. What Happened: South Korean electronics giant Samsung and U.S. ecommerce giant Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) as well as EV giant Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) are among a bevy of corporations that have voiced their opinions against the Nvidia-Arm deal, the U.K. Telegraph reported.
Stocksinvesting.com

Chinese Tech Stocks Rally to Start Week as Investors Eye Bottom

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares climbed on Monday after recording their best weekly advance since January as bargain hunters continued to load up on the beaten-down sector. The Hang Seng Tech Index rallied 1.1%, led by live streaming giant Kuaishou Technology (HK: 1024 ) and Alibaba (NYSE: BABA ) Health...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Chinese tech stocks gain, adding to best week since January

(Aug 30): Chinese technology shares advanced on Monday after recording their best weekly gain since January as bargain hunters continued to load up on the beaten-down sector. The Hang Seng Tech Index rallied as much as 1.5% Monday morning, led by live streaming giant Kuaishou Technology and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Food delivery company Meituan swung between gains and losses ahead of its results later. Analysts expect a jump in its second-quarter revenue and a net loss to continue.
Internetrock947.com

Singapore’s Shopee changes the game in Brazil’s e-commerce sector

(Reuters) – Sea Ltd’s Shopee took just two years to become Brazil’s most-downloaded shopping app, winning users to its low-cost marketplace with its game-changing approach to e-commerce: in-app mini-games offering coupons to winning users. The Singapore-based company has combined online shopping with the gaming nous of its separate mobile game...
StocksBenzinga

Tony Zhang's Chewy Trade Ahead Of Earnings

Tony Zhang of OptionsPlay suggested on CNBC's "Options Action" that traders should consider a bullish options strategy in Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) ahead of earnings, scheduled for September 1. The options market is implying a move of 9% in either direction for the event and the stock has moved around 6% on average.
TechnologyPosted by
Coinspeaker

SenseTime, China’s Largest AI Firm, Files for IPO on Hong Kong Exchange

The IPO filing by SenseTime is a bold move at a time when the company is put on the U.S. Entity List which is a likely factor to dampen investor and customer confidence. One of China’s most valued and leading Artificial Intelligence firms SenseTime Group Inc, headquartered in Hong Kong, filed for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the Hong Kong exchange. Although the company has not revealed any numbers, some sources believe it to be around $2 billion in total valuation. As per a Bloomberg report, Haitong Securities, China International Capital Corp and HSBC Holdings Plc were the offering’s joint sponsors.
MarketsWashington Post

Why China and U.S. Are Clashing Over Stock Listings

Chinese companies seeking capital have long headed to the U.S. stock market to tap its deep-pocketed investors, raising more than $100 billion through first-time share sales over the past two decades. This money flow was immensely profitable for all involved: The founders, the bankers, early investors and new shareholders. Yet all this now looks set to change. China has pledged to write new rules for companies going public outside the mainland and to step up oversight of those already trading offshore. It’s unclear whether Didi Global Inc.’s contentious initial public offering in June was the catalyst; the U.S. has been taking steps to force some Chinese firms to open their books or face delisting, and now has blocked new public offerings. Either way it’s a major shakeup for Chinese companies -- which account for about 4% of America’s $50 trillion equity market -- as well as their private equity backers and Wall Street.
Educationkdal610.com

Factbox: From tech to education, China’s season of regulatory crackdown

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China has launched a multi-pronged crackdown on its tech companies, leaving startups and decades-old firms alike operating in a new, uncertain environment. Here are sectors that are facing regulatory pressure:. GAMING COMPANIES. Chinese regulators have slashed the amount of time players under the age of 18 can...
Economynextbigfuture.com

Comparing Tesla BYD Nio Xpeng and Li Auto

This is a comparison of Tesla with the four top electric car companies in China. The top EV companies that are compared are BYD, Nio, XPeng and Li Auto. SAIC Motor’s makes a lot of cars and EVs in joint ventures with GM and VW. SAIC sells a lot of the $5000 Wuling Mini EV. The BYD, Nio, XPeng and Li Auto are nhigher priced EVs that are closer competition with Tesla. Nio, XPeng and Li Auto are pure EV companies. BYD is older and also makes a lot of hybrids and ICE cars.
EconomyInvestor's Business Daily

Li Auto Stock Up As Q2 Earnings Beat, Outlook Sees Sales Topping Nio's

Li Auto (LI) beat earnings estimates for its fiscal second quarter on robust demand and gave a strong Q3 outlook that anticipates outselling EV rival Nio (NIO). Li Auto stock rose. Losses narrowed to RMB 65.1 million ($10.1 million) from RMB 159.2 millions in the year-ago quarter. On a per-ADS...
EconomyStreet.Com

Li Auto Reports Surprise Net Loss; Stock Rises as Revenue Beats

Shares of Li Auto (LI) - Get Li Auto Report were rising after the Chinese electric vehicle maker reported a surprise second-quarter loss and revenue that topped estimates. At last check shares of Li Auto were rising 1.7% to $29.84. The Beijing company reported a loss of 2 cents a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy