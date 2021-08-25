How Many Traders And Investors Thought AMD Stock Was Going To Continue Higher?

President Biden’s proposed, whopping, expenditures to strengthen the U.S. economy are taking shape, with the House’s approval of a $3.5 trillion budget resolution and a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. Thus, assuming the ultimate passage of these proposals into law, the economy is expected to grow significantly in the near term, allowing growth stocks, ON Semiconductor (ON), Dillard’s (DDS), and Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) to deliver satisfying gains. Let’s discuss.The United States has snapped out of its pandemic-driven recession. The government has been deploying sizable investment packages to propel the growth of almost every sector. Most recently, on August 24, the House voted to advance the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill while approving the $3.5 trillion budget blueprint that includes President Biden’s critical domestic policy proposals. This marks significant progress in Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda, which if passed into law is expected to benefit businesses across almost every sector.