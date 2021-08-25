ADA, SOL Lead the Way as Crypto Market Sees Price Pullback
ADA was trading at $2.67 at 10:53 UTC, representing a 7.6% drop on a 24-hour basis, and SOL was nursing a 13% loss at $68, according to data source Messari. ADA debuted on Japanese cryptocurrency exchanges today. Earlier this month, Sebastien Guillemot, CTO at dcSpark and a former executive of Cardano-founding entity EMURGO, hailed ADA’s entry to Japan as being similar to a listing on Coinbase, the U.S.-based, Nasdaq-listed crypto exchange and institutions’ preferred avenue to accumulate bitcoin.www.coindesk.com
