Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Wants Black Adam Cameos Across The DCEU

We all know Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is strong. If you didn’t know, then you must have been sleeping under…well, “a rock” for the past few decades or so. The six-foot-five famed Samoan has been bodybuilding for almost thirty years and, even at age 49, shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But, of course, it’s only natural for the former WWE star, considering he’s been a big gym rat for a long time, well before he played football at the University of Miami. And after dominating the WWE for nine years and becoming the world’s number one action star for the last decade, it’s probably reasonable to say that Dwayne can lift a considerable amount of weight. But exactly how much are we talking?