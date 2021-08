German carmaker Opel has revealed the first SUM. The new Opel Rocks-e stands for Sustainable Urban Mobility. The entry-level electric vehicle can already be driven in Germany by young people from 15 years of age with the AM driving licence. With the 2.41-metre short two-seater, Opel continues its electrification offensive. The German carmaker is expanding its model portfolio with a battery-electric SUM vehicle below the Corsa-e that nearly any driver can afford, from young beginners to urban commuters. The entry-level price for the new Opel Rocks-e in Germany will be clearly less than for a small car and the monthly leasing cost will be similar to that of a ticket for local public transportation. The Rocks-e will be available to order online or directly at selected Opel dealers from autumn onwards in Germany - additional markets are planned to follow in 2022.