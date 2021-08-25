Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

LyondellBasell Announces Retirement of Chief Executive Officer

By LyondellBasell
Brenham Banner-Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON and LONDON, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Bhavesh V. (Bob) Patel intends to retire from the Company as of December 31, 2021. Mr. Patel will continue to lead the Company until that time and will ensure a smooth and orderly transition for his successor. Upon his departure, he will also resign from the Company's Board of Directors. The Board of Directors has established a sub-committee that will oversee the search for a new CEO and will consider both internal and external candidates.

www.brenhambanner.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lyondellbasell#Retirement#The Board Of Directors#Lyondellbasell#Cnw#Lyb#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessMyChesCo

1SEO Digital Agency Names CJ Bachmann as New Chief Executive Officer

BRISTOL, PA — 1SEO Digital Agency announced that CJ Bachmann has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer of the company. As an experienced thought leader, CJ will succeed Lance Bachmann and assume all responsibilities on September 1st, 2021. As the electric founder of 1SEO, Lance Bachmann has always strived...
Businessrubbernews.com

Lordstown Motors appoints ex-Icahn exec as CEO

LORDSTOWN, Ohio—Daniel A. Ninivaggi, former CEO of Icahn Enterprise L.P., has been named CEO as well as a member of the board of the Lordstown Motors Corp. Lordstown-based Lordstown Motors manufactures all-electric, light duty fleet vehicles. The company has plans to build a full-size, all-electric pickup truck to serve the commercial fleet market at its 6.2 million-sq.-ft. plant.
Businesspabusinesscentral.com

Videon appoints Tricia Iboshi as CEO and expands senior marketing and sales team

Videon, a leader in edge computing for video based in State College, Pennsylvania, has announced the appointment of Tricia Iboshi, previously Chief Operating Officer at Videon, as Chief Executive Officer and the addition of several senior marketing, operations, and sales leadership hires to its rapidly growing team. Todd Erdley remains the Founder, President, and Chairman.
Businessmpamag.com

Deephaven leader promoted to SVP of capital markets

Non-QM lender Deephaven has announced the appointment of Mack Walker to senior vice president, director of capital markets. On top of his existing responsibilities, Walker will increase his focus on the growth and profit strategies of Deephaven’s sourcing channels. He will also be responsible for the company’s product development and the delivery of non-QM assets into the secondary market.
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Announces Conclusion of SEC Matter

BENSALEM, PA — Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) this week announced it has entered into a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission, resolving a previously reported investigation into the Company’s earnings per share calculations from 2014 to 2017. Under the terms of the settlement, the Company neither admitted nor denied the SEC’s charges and agreed to pay a civil monetary penalty of $6.0 million.
BusinessCoinDesk

Coinbase Names Former Facebook Executive as Chief Marketing Officer

Coinbase has hired former Facebook veteran Kate Rouch as its new chief marketing officer, the cryptocurrency exchange giant’s president and chief operating officer, Emilie Choi, wrote in a blog post Thursday. Rouch, who will manage Coinbase's branding, spent more than a decade at Facebook, most recently as its global head...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Bank of America Announces Retirement of Anne Finucane, Vice Chairman and Thomas Montag, Chief Operating Officer and president of Global Banking and Markets

Bank of America today announced the retirement of Anne Finucane, Vice Chairman, and Thomas Montag, Chief Operating Officer and president of Global Banking and Markets, after many years of distinguished service. Both executives are members of the company’s executive management team and report to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan. Finucane and Montag will remain in their roles until the end of 2021. Succession plans will be announced in the coming weeks.
BusinessBucksLocalNews.com

Whitman named chief executive officer at Chander Hall

NEWTOWN >> Chandler Hall, a senior living and care community, is pleased to announce that John Whitman has been named Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Whitman provides vision, strategic direction as well as oversees all continuum of care services offered at Chandler Hall, including rehabilitation and therapy programs. He is passionate about providing quality, safe care, and services that transform the experience of aging in the Quaker tradition as well as fostering an atmosphere of performance excellence.
Businessktwb.com

Lonza appoints Novartis executive as new Chief Financial Officer

ZURICH (Reuters) – Lonza has appointed former Novartis executive Philippe Deecke as its new Chief Financial Officer, the Swiss chemicals company said on Thursday. Deecke, who was previously Global CFO for Novartis Oncology, will replace Rodolfo Savitzky, who is leaving Lonza for a role at another company. Deecke will join Lonza on Dec. 1.
BusinessStamford Advocate

The Globee® Awards Issues Call for Chief Executive Officers, Management & Executives, and Individual Professional Achievement Nominations

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. The Globee® Awards organizer of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists is now accepting nominations and entries for the 2021 CEO and Executive World Awards. The award program also contains a categories group for Executive Achievements consisting of several categories for which nominations can be submitted.
Conshohocken, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

AmerisourceBergen Appoints Elizabeth Campbell to Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — AmerisourceBergen announced the appointment of Elizabeth Campbell as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. Ms. Campbell will report directly to Steven H. Collis, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and will succeed John Chou, who has decided to retire after nearly 20 years of leading AmerisourceBergen’s legal function. As part of a planned transition, Mr. Chou will assume the role of Executive Vice President and Special Advisor to the Chairman & CEO where he will work closely to oversee the completion of post-closing negotiations and integration with Alliance Healthcare through the first part of calendar 2022.
Rochester, MNKAAL-TV

Mayo Clinic's chief administrative officer to retire

(ABC 6 News) - Mayo Clinic's chief administrative officer Jeff Bolton has announced his plans to retire in November. Bolton has been Mayo Clinic's chief administrative officer since 2013 and a member of the Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees since 2011. He joined Mayo Clinic in 2002 as its chief financial officer.
Businessfinancemagnates.com

Binance Singapore Has Recruited Richard Teng as Its Chief Executive Officer

Binance Singapore announced that it has recruited Richard Teng as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective from August 2021. Finance Magnates recently learned in a press release that Richard Teng, a senior executive veteran with more than twenty-five years of experience in the financial industry, has been named by Binance Singapore, a leading fiat-to-crypto platform for trading of cryptocurrencies in Singapore Dollars (SGD), as its new Chief Executive Officer.
BusinessGrand Forks Herald

Xcel Energy names Bob Frenzel as new CEO

Xcel Energy has named Bob Frenzel as its new CEO. Ben Fowke will stay on as executive chairman, and Tim Connor has been named executive vice president and chief operations officer. Frenzel served as CFO for Energy Future Holdings Inc. power-generating subsidiary Luminant before moving on to Xcel. Frenzel joined...
Businesswashingtonnewsday.com

Johnson & Johnson Names a New Chief Executive Officer.

Johnson & Johnson Names a New Chief Executive Officer. Johnson & Johnson announced Thursday that Alex Gorsky will step down as CEO in January, handing over the reins to longtime business leader Joaquin Duato. Gorsky, the company’s CEO since 2012, is stepping down “due to family health considerations,” according to...
Businessmartechseries.com

RumbleOn Announces Matthew McCartin as Chief Marketing Officer

30+ year Industry Veteran brings Robust Experience from Iconic Lifestyle Brands, Multinational Companies and Leaders in Omnichannel Distribution. RumbleOn, Inc, the e-commerce company using innovative technology to simplify how dealers and consumers buy, sell, trade or finance pre-owned vehicles, announced a strategic hire to its executive leadership team, Matthew McCartin as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). McCartin will report to RumbleOn’s CEO Marshall Chesrown, effective September 7, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy