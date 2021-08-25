Menomonie woman found guilty in Hayward man's death
A 25-year-old Menomonie woman charged in the death of a Hayward man last November pleaded no contest in Dunn County Court on Friday, Aug. 20. Ashley Gunder was one of three people charged after authorities found 37-year-old Bruce McGuigan dead in a home in the Town of Dunn in Nov. 17. On Friday the court accepted Gunder’s plea of no contest and found her guilty of first-degree reckless homicide. Three other counts of felony bail jumping were read-in but were dismissed.www.apg-wi.com
