DENVER (CBS4) – The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks is coming up in a little over 2 weeks, and details have just been announced for what will surely be one of Colorado’s largest remembrance ceremonies. The ceremony will take place next Wednesday at Empower Field at Mile High and will include Colorado’s governor and two senators. The event will also include a presentation by Denver Broncos legends John Elway and Peyton Manning as well as a tribute concert afterwards with Kenny Loggins. An announcement about the event was made on Thursday, and it states that the event is sold...