Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Nomis Solutions Introduces Margin Setter Dashboard, Adjusts Mortgage Rate Data Refresh Frequency in Latest Product Update

By Nomis Solutions
Derrick
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Nomis Solutions (Nomis), a global, industry-leading pricing and profitability management solutions provider, recently introduced several product enhancements to its mortgage technology solution, further enhancing the market intelligence and actionable pricing capabilities available to its mortgage lending clients. Updated data frequency and enhanced coverage further expand users’ view into the granular pricing intel needed to compete more effectively in local markets, and brand-new Margin Setter functionality enables users to better maintain a strategic and competitive market position, despite a constantly shifting landscape.

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Frequency#Dashboard#Solution#Margin Setter#Ppe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
Economyatlantanews.net

Endoscopy Irrigation Pumps Market: Know How Technology Adoption Could be a Revolutionary Factor in the Growth, Key Players - Ovesco Endoscopy, Purple Surgical, Thermedx, Single Use Surgical, ILO Electronic, Unimax Medical Systems

The Endoscopy Irrigation Pumps Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. The study of Endoscopy Irrigation Pumps Market business research report by Decisive Markets Insights is based on primary and secondary research, surveys with the information gathered from various business documents, journals, research papers, and many more. All the market-related data information is presented in an easy-to-understand way for the market participants in the industry. It's all put together by looking through industry documents, government websites, periodicals, press releases, corporate announcements, and publicly available firm information, among other sources. As a result of this study, the research report strives to provide users with verifiable and useful information with the least number margin for error.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

SJV Data Solutions Revolutionizes Value of National Criminal Databases in the Background Screening Process with New Product Launch

Scope, Comprehensiveness and Transparency become the standards by which CRAs judge data solutions. SJV Data Solutions, the largest independent wholesale data provider in the background screening industry today announced a revolutionary step forward in people-data information with its reimagined National Criminal Database solution. In a post-pandemic hiring environment, Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs) are squeezed between employers’ need to know everything they can about an individual and the imperative to process checks inexpensively and efficiently. Today the market demands a new approach to identifying and processing potential criminal records outside the jurisdictions where candidates have lived.
SoftwareSFGate

Pulseway takes end-user IT support to the next-level with the launch of Client Portal, a smart self-service and self-remediation platform

DUBLIN (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Pulseway, a leading provider of mobile-first, cloud-first remote monitoring and management (RMM) technology, today announced the launch of its innovative, next-generation end-user support platform, Pulseway Client Portal. Pulseway continues to prove its value to the industry as an innovative and disruptive RMM provider with a laser focus on efficiency and productivity of IT professionals by bringing a leading-edge support platform to empower end-users to immediately resolve their own IT issues without waiting for a technician to become free. This not only reduces pressure on support and IT teams, enabling them to focus on more crucial tasks and issues, it increases end user satisfaction.
BusinessTechCrunch

Automotive startup Upstream raises $62M Series C to scale cloud-based security

Aside from a massive hit to Jeep’s brand image, Yoav Levy, co-founder and CEO of automotive cybersecurity company Upstream, reckons this stunt cost the automaker more than $1 billion in losses from recalls. On Tuesday, Israel-based Upstream announced a Series C funding raise of $62 million that it will use to bolster its automotive cloud-based security to ensure remote hacks like this don’t happen.
SoftwareTechCrunch

Plentific cements $100M to expand its property management SaaS

The 2013-founded startup provides a cloud platform for landlords, property and facilities managers, and service providers — taking aim at legacy software with a joined-up digital marketplace for locating tradespeople, managing repairs, keeping tenants informed and generating analytics to support data-driven property service delivery. Live in the U.K., Germany and...
EconomyHousing Wire

Mortgage profits drop in second quarter on lower volume

Independent mortgage banks (IMBs) and mortgage subsidiaries of chartered banks reported less profit in the second quarter, with net gains declining to $2,023 on each loan originated compared to $3,361 in the previous quarter, according to a report published by the Mortgage Bankers Association. The data, compiled from 361 companies,...
Real Estatempamag.com

5-Star Mortgage Products

For lenders and brokers alike, there are few more critical aspects of the industry than the mortgage products themselves. They’re a defining factor in how mortgage professionals successfully present themselves to borrowers, and as mortgage seekers ponder their financing options, a range of considerations come into play, including quality of customer service, turn-around time and variety.
Real EstateHousing Wire

How to achieve touchless lending for the mortgage industry

Achieving touchless lending for mortgage is now more important than ever before. Home refinancings and purchases have experienced a significant uplift in activity, and mortgage providers are scrambling to keep up. This has resulted in numerous industry-wide challenges, most notably a shortage in availability of underwriter talent. Increasing the size...
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Drive XPO Reaches 500,000 Downloads, Improves Operating Ratios

In XPO Logistics' Q2 earnings call in July, CEO Brad Jacobs called out its technology investments for improving the company's operating ratio. "Our second-quarter adjusted operating ratio ex-real estate gains was our best operating ratio yet," he said. "In truck brokerage, we're continuing to outperform the industry. This is due in no small part to the rapid adoption of our XPO Connect platform by customers and carriers."
Real Estatempamag.com

Revealed – Canada’s top mortgage products

Among the most important parts of a mortgage broker’s job, it goes without saying that the mortgage products they offer their clients must rank right up there at the top. The ability to match a client with the right mortgage solution can make or break a deal, with a range of factors coming into play in that choice including turnaround time, quality of customer service and, of course, interest rates.
Softwarecrowdfundinsider.com

Barbershop POS Software Provider Launches Financial Management Card

Fintech entrepreneurs are using new technologies to generate profit catering to extremely unique niches, even barbershops. Squire Technologies, a financial management and point of sale system software provider specifically focused on barbershops, has teamed with Bond Financial Technologies, an enterprise-grade platform for embedded finance, to launch the Squire Card. Integrated into Squire’s mobile app, the Squire Card helps barbershops efficiently manage their cash flow. The card allows barbers to get paid faster, pay bills, track expenses, and withdraw funds based on future bookings.
Retailnationalmortgagenews.com

Mortgage rates stay in holding pattern, impacted by COVID, retail data

Mortgage rates moved little in the past week, as the U.S. economic recovery encountered summer turbulence, slowing down its white-hot momentum from the spring. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage nudged downward for the weekly period ending August 19, settling at 2.86%, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. A week earlier, the average came in at 2.87%, and one year ago, the 30-year fixed-rate stood at 2.99%.
TechnologyPosted by
Benzinga

Looking Up At The Cloud Supply Chain — Point of Sale

ArcBest is more than logistics. Whatever you do, whatever you ship, ArcBest makes it easier for you to do business. ArcBest combines reliable capacity, innovative technology and trusted relationships to take the complexity out of your supply chain and keep your shipments moving. That's what makes ArcBest more than logistics.
Real EstateLos Angeles Business Journal

Calming the Storm of Logistics Real Estate Demand

Securing modern logistics real estate is like mining for gold in the Golden State — hard to find and very valuable. Driven by accelerated e-commerce growth and expanded restock inventory needs, companies are desperate for modern warehouse and distribution space. Extremely tight supply with a challenging entitlement process for creating new logistics space coupled with supply chain bottlenecks hampered by port congestions and shipping container, rail car and trucking shortages are driving rent increases and shipping chokeholds. Warehouses are at capacity and companies need more modern, conveniently-located facilities to meet consumer needs. How can this perfect storm be calmed?
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

Introducing the True NFT Solution

In this article, we will analyze what True NFT is, how the technology was created, its architecture, main scenarios, talk about customization options, and answer the main question — what requirements a finished system must meet to be called True NFT. What is True NFT?. True NFT is a technology...
Real Estatemortgageorb.com

SitusAMC Integrates Assimilate Solutions’ Residential Mortgage Solutions

SitusAMC Holdings Corp. has incorporated Assimilate Solutions’ mortgage and IT outsourcing services into its SitusAMC brand. Assimilate was acquired by SitusAMC in January of 2021. Founded in 2012, Assimilate has served the U.S. residential mortgage industry. The firm’s service offering includes knowledge process outsourcing supporting loan origination, closing and post-closing,...
SoftwareDesign World Network

Beckhoff introduces Frequency Analysis without programming requirements

TwinCAT Analytics software from Beckhoff offers a complete workflow from acquisition of data through to its storage and analysis to dashboards for continuous machine monitoring. Traditional condition monitoring algorithms are now also available in TwinCAT Analytics using simple configuration with no programming requirements. This addition optimizes both the standard workflow and spontaneous measurements, such as during machine commissioning or service.
Cell Phonesdallassun.com

Revuto Introduces Their Flagship Product - Revuto App, an Active Subscription Management Solution

ZAGREB, CROATIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / As subscriptions grow by 100% year on year, it is sure that subscriptions are here to stay and become an integral part of everyone's life. Over the past few years, the customer's preferences have changed. At Revuto they see their place in this growing economy to filter signals from noise with their Revuto app V2 that they will launch soon, and offer customers a clean and pleasant subscription management experience.

Comments / 0

Community Policy