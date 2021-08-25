Cancel
Miami Marlins: Get to Know No. 2 Prospect RHP Edward Cabrera

By Matt Melton
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the Miami Marlins current on-field struggles, there is massive hype surrounding Wednesday night’s meeting between the Marlins and Nationals at loanDepot Park. Why you ask? The major league debut of one of the top pitching prospects in baseball. The Nationals will be sending No. 3 prospect Josiah Gray to...

#Rhp#Prospect#The Miami Marlins#Marlins No#Era#The Gcl Marlins#The Jumbo Shrimp
MLBTalking Chop

Braves maul Marlins in Miami, 12-2

Although the Marlins found themselves with an early lead, the Braves eventually made a furious surge into the lead and eventually blew out the Marlins by the score of 12-2. The first inning was a story of how there are so many different ways to end up with just one run in an inning. In the top of the first, the Braves loaded up the bases by coaxing three walks out of Braxton Garrett to start the game. The next three batters for Atlanta all recorded outs, and were pretty fortunate that Dansby Swanson’s groundout plated Ozzie Albies to put the Braves ahead early. That lead lasted all of one pitch in the bottom of the first, as Jazz Chisholm pulverized the first pitch he saw from Touki Toussaint and sent it flying a very long way. The Braves basically had to be extremely patient and fortunate just to get one run in the first, while the Marlins wasted no time undoing all of Atlanta’s work to begin the game.
MLBMLB

Marlins boast most prospects on Top 100 list

For the first time in franchise history, the Marlins pace all Major League organizations with seven Top 100 prospects on MLB Pipeline's midseason list. Miami (323) also narrowly edged Seattle (320) for most prospect points, which is a quick if imprecise way to gauge the strength of star talent in a farm system by calculating 100 for the No. 1 prospect, 99 for No. 2 and so on.
MLBthedallasnews.net

Marlins recall RHP Austin Pruitt, option RHP Nick Neidert

The Miami Marlins recalled right-hander Austin Pruitt on Friday, while fellow right-hander Nick Neidert was optioned back to Triple-A Jacksonville and righty Cody Poteet was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Pruitt, 31, will join the Marlins for the second time this season and the first time since he was...
MLBMLB

Marlins, Nats pitching prospects match up

Put it in neon. The future of the NL East will be on display Wednesday night in Miami. The Marlins have already announced that they plan to give No. 30 overall prospect Edward Cabrera his Major League debut that night at loanDepot park. It just so happens that the Nationals are slotted to send No. 54 Josiah Gray to the mound as their starting pitcher for the same game.
MLBFOX Sports

Cabrera scheduled to start for Miami against Washington

LINE: Marlins -109, Nationals -109; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals travel to face the Miami Marlins on Wednesday. The Marlins are 30-31 in home games in 2020. The Miami offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, Miguel Rojas leads the team with a mark of .269.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals’ lineup for 1st of 3 with the Miami Marlins

Before Sunday afternoon’s game, the Washington Nationals made a series of roster moves, bringing Austin Voth and Kyle McGowin back up to the majors, designating Javy Guerra for assignment, and optioning Andrew Stevenson to Triple-A Rochester. Following the loss to Milwaukee in the finale with the Brewers, Nats’ skipper Davey Martinez was asked why, in the midst of a roster reboot that has the club going with something of a youth movement, they would option Stevenson out while keeping a veteran like Gerardo Parra in the big leagues?
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Marlins’ prized prospect to make debut vs. Nationals

Right-hander Edward Cabrera, a top Miami Marlins prospect with a 100-mph fastball, is scheduled to make his major league debut on Wednesday against the visiting Washington Nationals. “It’s a lot to be excited about — big stuff,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said of the 23-year-old Cabrera. “He gained more experience...
MLBchatsports.com

Marlins Fall Again To Reds 7-4 As Cincinnati Takes The Series

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Castellanos hit a two-run homer and drove in four runs, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 7-4 on Saturday night. Tyler Naquin hit three doubles and scored three times as Cincinnati won for the fifth time in seven games. The Reds began the day in a tie with San Diego for the second NL wild card.
MLBchatsports.com

WSH 3, MIA 4; Marlins walk off after Edward Cabrera’s quality debut

Wednesday at 7:11 PM, Edward Cabrera threw the first pitch of his Major League career for a called strike at 97 MPH. One year and 3 days after right hander Sixto Sánchez’s first career start, it was Cabrera’s turn to make his highly anticipated debut. Cabrera, ranked No. 30 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list, had dominated minor league hitters in 61.1 IP. Had it not been for an arm injury in 2020, Cabrera more than likely would have debuted at a similar time as Sanchez. From an organizational standpoint, the hope is that these two can hold top spots in the Marlins rotation for years to come.
MLBOttumwa Courier

Alcantara fans 12, Sánchez homers as Marlins beat Reds 6-1

MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara enjoyed a big lead early and finished with a flourish. Buoyed by uncharacteristic run support, Alcantara had a career-high 12 strikeouts in seven innings Saturday night to help the Miami Marlins beat the Cincinnati Reds for the first time in six meetings this year, 6-1.
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Alfaro's early homer lifts Marlins past Nationals

Jorge Alfaro homered and singled, rookie Bryan De La Cruz had three hits, and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 7-5 Thursday night. De La Cruz increased his batting average to .353 since Miami acquired him from Houston on July 30. Miguel Rojas also went deep and Brian Anderson had two hits and two RBIs for the Marlins, who won their second straight after snapping an eight-game losing streak Wednesday.
MLBnumberfire.com

Lewis Brinson (thumb) sidelined Friday for Marlins

Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson (thumb) is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander Wade Miley and the Cincinnati Reds. Brinson suffered a sprained left thumb during Thursday's game and he should be considered day-to-day for now. Bryan De La Cruz is covering center field while Jorge Alfaro joins the outfield in left. Alex Jackson is catching for Zach Thompson and hitting eighth. Alfaro is in the Marlins' cleanup spot.
MLBMiami Herald

Five Miami Marlins story lines to follow as the 2021 season winds down

While the Miami Marlins are not mathematically eliminated from playoff contention just yet, the reality is there. They enter Saturday 23 games under .500 and 17 games behind the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves with 33 games left on the schedule. The focus for these remaining five weeks of the...

