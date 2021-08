DAVENPORT, Iowa — With eyes glued to the TV screen, Muhamad Nasaki has watched from his home in Davenport in shock and horror as his home country has quickly been overtaken by the Taliban regime. He’s a refugee from Afghanistan that came to America back in 2002. Before that, he spent 10 years as a refugee in Pakistan. Nasaki saying, “I’m stunned still. I’m shocked. What just happened?”