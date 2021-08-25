21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) rose 40.1% to $21.43 in pre-market trading after gaining over 11% on Tuesday. Regencell Bioscience recently reported partial exercise of underwriter’s over-allotment option.
- Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LWAC) rose 26.9% to $11.12 in pre-market trading. Locust Walk Acquisition’s stockholders approved a business combination with eFFECTOR Therapeutics to create next-generation oncology company developing new class of cancer therapies.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) shares rose 22.1% to $7.20 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 9% on Tuesday. Universal Security Instruments, last week, reported first-quarter sales growth of 58.7% year-over-year to $4.67 million, reflecting increased sales to large national retailers.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) shares rose 19.3% to $0.7683 in pre-market trading. Baudax Bio shares jumped around 23% on Tuesday after the company CFO Richard Casten reported the purchase of 50,000 shares at an average price of $0.51 per share in a Form 4 filing on Monday.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) rose 14.1% to $0.4451 in pre-market trading. Camber Energy's Viking Energy Group subsidiary entered into exclusive intellectual property license agreement with ESG Clean Energy.
- ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) rose 13.1% to $3.53 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Tuesday. ClearOne, earlier during the month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.08 per share.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) rose 12.6% to $1.34 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Tuesday. Aileron Therapeutics recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.06 per share.
- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) shares rose 8.6% to $0.6145 in pre-market trading after jumping around 11% on Tuesday.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares rose 8.1% to $7.85 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly earnings.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) rose 6.3% to $0.4835 in pre-market trading. Acasti Pharma recently announced its operating and financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 ended June 30, 2021.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) shares rose 5.6% to $2.82 in pre-market trading. Xeris Pharmaceuticals recently announced FDA approval of its New Drug Application for Gvoke for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) rose 5% to $1.91 in pre-market trading. Staffing 360 Solutions reported closing of $2.8 million registered direct offering of common stock priced at a premium to market.
Losers
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) fell 20.4% to $93.77 in pre-market trading. On Tuesday, Cassava Sciences announced an agreement with the FDA under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) for both of its pivotal Phase 3 trials for oral simufilam in treating Alzheimer's disease.
- FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) fell 11.1% to $1.53 in pre-market trading after the company announced it intends to terminate the Phase 2 clinical trial of ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide, or FSD-201, for use in treating COVID-19.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) fell 7.7% to $34.89 in pre-market trading. Nordstrom, reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter and also boosted its annual revenue guidance. However, the company’s quarterly revenue slipped 6% compared to pre-pandemic levels.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) shares fell 7.1% to $3.67 in pre-market trading after jumping 16% on Tuesday. The company, earlier during the month, posted upbeat quarterly results.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) fell 5.5% to $0.9450 in pre-market trading after climbing 15% on Tuesday.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) shares fell 5.3% to $5.67 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Tuesday. Geovax Labs, last week, announced it presented COVID-19 vaccine data at the European Society of Medicine General Assembly.
- BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) fell 5.2% to $7.77 in pre-market trading. The company, last week, reported a narrower quarterly loss.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc.. (NASDAQ: OGI) fell 5% to $2.52 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Tuesday.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares fell 4.1% to $39.06 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
