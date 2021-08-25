21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. S&P 500 set to open at a record after closing just shy. U.S. stock futures rose Tuesday, one day after a strong rally led by reopening names as the FDA gave full approval to Pfizer's Covid vaccine. The Nasdaq closed at a record. The S&P 500 finished just shy of a new high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday ended less than 1% away from its latest record close last week. The approval of Pfizer's two-shot vaccine was seen as clearing the path for more mandates in the face of the spread of the delta variant.