Financial Reports

Recap: Ucloudlink Group Q2 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EL9op_0bcGfn7e00

Shares of Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 83.24% year over year to ($0.29), which missed the estimate of ($0.25).

Revenue of $19,240,000 decreased by 8.49% year over year, which beat the estimate of $18,640,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 revenue expected to be between $19,300,000 and $20,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 25, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $14.70

Company's 52-week low was at $5.72

Price action over last quarter: down 46.21%

Company Description

Ucloudlink Group Inc provides mobile data connectivity and portable WiFi services. The business operates under uCloudlink 1.0, which focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services across different countries. Under uCloudlink 2.0, provides mobile data connectivity services to local users across different MNOs in a single country.

