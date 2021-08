Traveling with your family has never been more confusing and tedious than it is now during a pandemic. With COVID-19 and the Delta variant putting our lives on hold, many of us have skipped over our traditional vacations. Families are yearning for a break from the stress of struggling to keep up with recent changes and are still searching for a safe haven to vacation with their loved ones. After an uncertain year of rules, elections and quarantine, I decided to take the leap in search of sun, good music, food and entertainment. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana exceeded all of our expectations and then some.