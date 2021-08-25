Forecast Discussion (8/25/21) AM: Above average temperatures on Wednesday with a heat advisory

Hello everyone! I’m meteorologist Nick Guzzo, and this is Guzzo’s Grip on Weather. This is where we talk about weather and climate news and have some fun! This week we are talking about hurricane Ida which is a very serious situation for Louisiana. On August 26, tropical depression 9 formed in the Caribbean Sea. Later that day, tropical depression nine strengthened into a tropical storm which granted it the name Ida. As Ida progressed through the Caribbean Sea, it began organizing and strengthening. Heading towards Cuba, Ida rapidly intensified with winds increasing by 35 mph in about 12 hours. The criterion for rapid intensification in a hurricane is an increase in wind speed of 35 mph or greater in a 24-hour period. Ida met this criterion in half the time. Late on August 27th, as Ida neared Cuba, it reached hurricane status and made landfall as a hurricane in Cuba later that same night with winds of 80 mph. There was little disruption of Ida’s circulation as the hurricane passed over land. Intensification after Cuba started quickly as the core of Ida started to reorganize. Currently, Ida is a category 4 hurricane and has its eye on Louisiana. Ida is expected to be a destructive blow to the state that does not need any more hurricanes. In 2020, the state was impacted by five tropical systems with four of them being hurricanes, including Laura which was a category 4 with winds of 150 mph at landfall. Impacts from Ida will be strong winds over 100 mph, rainfall totals upwards of 20 inches, and a storm surge in some locations reaching 12 to 16 feet. Later today, Ida is expected to make landfall as a powerful hurricane. For us here in the Twin Tiers, we are watching Ida’s remnants which could bring rain to our area around the Wednesday/Thursday time frame. Stick with the 18-storm team as we keep you up to date on what impacts we may see from Ida’s remnants.