Carl Woods, the Love Island star, was seen to be having a good time during his walk with the couple’s dog Bunny. He is seen for the first time after being charged with hitting his fiancé on Monday. It was reported that Katie was attacked at midnight 1:30 am without a valid reason in their Essex home. Katie fled to one of Harvey’s houses when she was assaulted by Carl in a panic mode and hit her previously injured feet. There is also pictures of Katie with marks on her face to justify the attack.