Financial Reports

Shoe Carnival: Q2 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
 4 days ago
Shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) rose 1.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 116.90% over the past year to $1.54, which beat the estimate of $0.71.

Revenue of $332,230,000 up by 10.45% year over year, which beat the estimate of $293,560,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 EPS expected to be between $1.10 and $1.15.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $307,000,000 and $315,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 25, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.shoecarnival.com%2F&eventid=3196553&sessionid=1&key=58631D6F2E90A343DD0246715C84D350&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $40.51

52-week low: $12.91

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.22%

Company Overview

Shoe Carnival Inc is a footwear retailer with hundreds of stores in the United States. It offers moderately priced, name-brand dress, casual, and athletic footwear for men, women, and children. Its average store has more than 27,000 pairs of shoes. The company promotes a shopping experience that includes contests, games, and a person on a stage with a microphone to announce limited-time specials. To enable its value-pricing strategy, Shoe Carnival minimizes staffing needs by housing all merchandise on the selling floor and leases store locations in open-air shopping centers. The company buys its merchandise from hundreds of vendors, with Nike and Skechers accounting for a substantial portion of total company sales. All merchandise goes through the company's distribution center in Indiana.

