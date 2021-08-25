Cancel
Financial Reports

Express: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By Alexander Soule
New Haven Register
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Express Inc. (EXPR) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $10.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 2 cents per share.

