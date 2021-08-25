Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Harris urges Vietnam to join US in opposing China ‘bullying’

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ikvtt_0bcGd4kk00
1 of 12

HANOI (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris called on Vietnam to join the U.S. in challenging China’s “bullying” in the South China Sea, continuing her sharp rhetoric against Beijing as she met with Vietnamese leaders on Wednesday.

“We need to find ways to pressure and raise the pressure, frankly, on Beijing to abide by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and to challenge its bullying and excessive maritime claims,” she said in remarks at the opening of a meeting with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Harris also expressed support for sending an additional U.S. Coast Guard cutter to Vietnam to help defend its security interests in the disputed waterway, and pledged that the U.S. would “maintain a strong presence in the South China Sea” to challenge China.

During remarks in Singapore on Tuesday, Harris said Beijing’s actions to press its territorial claims in the South China Sea amount to “coercion” and “intimidation.”

The vice president’s rebuke of China comes in the middle of her weeklong tour of Southeast Asia, a trip that brought her to Singapore and Vietnam in a bid to strengthen U.S. ties to the Indo-Pacific region to counter China’s growing military and economic influence there.

In addition to her commitment to defend the South China Sea against Beijing advances, Harris unveiled an array of new partnerships and support for Vietnam in areas including climate change, trade and the coronavirus pandemic.

She announced that the U.S. will send 1 million additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Vietnam, bringing the total U.S. vaccine donation to Vietnam to 6 million doses.

The U.S. will also provide $23 million to help Vietnam expand distribution and access to vaccines, combat the pandemic and prepare for future disease threats. The Defense Department is also delivering 77 freezers to store vaccines throughout the country.

Vietnam is grappling with a new coronavirus surge driven by the delta variant and low vaccination rates. Only about 2% of the country’s 98 million people are fully vaccinated, and the surge in cases prompted a recent lockdown in Ho Chi Minh City, the nation’s business hub and the center of the latest outbreak.

The new U.S. aid to Vietnam includes investments to help the country transition to cleaner energy systems and expand the use of electric vehicles, and millions in aid to clear unexploded weapons left over from the Vietnam War.

That U.S. war has returned to the spotlight over the past week as the U.S. struggles with a similarly messy end to the Afghanistan War. Images of the evacuation of Kabul, as the Taliban took full control of Afghanistan, evoked similar shots of U.S. helicopters lifting off from the U.S. Embassy in Saigon decades prior, prompting comparisons between the two failed wars.

On Wednesday in Vietnam, however, Harris referenced the progress the two former foes have made, telling Vietnam’s president that “our relationship has come a long way in a quarter of a century.”

She also embraced elevating the relationship with Vietnam from a comprehensive partnership to a strategic partnership, a diplomatic designation that would reflect the deepening ties between the two countries.

After her bilateral meetings, Harris took a moment of silence in the pouring rain and laid flowers at the monument where John McCain’s plane was shot down by the North Vietnamese in 1967. She noted it was the three-year anniversary of Sen. McCain’s death.

For Harris, the focus this week has been on developing U.S. ties in the region to offer a strong contrast to China, which has also sought to woo Singapore and Vietnam with economic support and vaccines. While she emphasized during remarks in Singapore on Tuesday that the U.S. policy in the region is not merely about countering any one nation, the Biden administration has made confronting China globally a centerpiece of its foreign policy.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin responded to Harris’ Wednesday comments by accusing Washington of simply seeking to defend “U.S. hegemony and its own interests,” rather than standing up for the rights of small countries.

“China firmly rejects the U.S. deployment of law enforcement forces in the South China Sea, meddling in regional affairs and disrupting regional peace and stability,” Wang said at a daily briefing.

In the afternoon, Harris announced the launch of a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Southeast Asia regional office. The new office will be one of four regional CDC offices globally, and is focused on collaborating with regional governments on research and training to deal with and prevent global health crises. She said that while combating the current pandemic is a priority, “we must be, if we are honest, better prepared for the next one.”

But even as Harris aimed to keep her focus squarely on those key agenda items, her visit was shadowed by a recent security scare in Vietnam.

Harris’ flight to Vietnam was delayed for hours Tuesday afternoon after the vice president’s office was made aware of an investigation into two possible cases of the so-called Havana Syndrome in Hanoi, according to administration officials. The Havana Syndrome is the name for a rash of mysterious health incidents first reported by American diplomats and other government employees in the Cuban capital beginning in 2016 that have since affected diplomats across the globe.

Asked about the incident Wednesday, Harris didn’t specifically address the possible cases, but instead expressed her gratitude for the work done by America’s diplomatic corps.

“The people who work in our embassies around the world are extraordinary public servants who represent the best of what the United States believes itself to be, and aspires to be, which is a good neighbor to our partners and our allies around the globe,” she said after a lease signing for the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi.

Comments / 1

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

551K+
Followers
305K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mccain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Bullying#Afghanistan War#Ap#Vietnamese#U S Coast Guard#Pfizer#The Defense Department#Taliban#Chinese#Foreign Ministry#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Vietnam
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Related
Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
U.S. Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

In Vietnam, China outsmarts Kamala Harris by taking advantage of a scheduling snafu.

In Vietnam, China outsmarts Kamala Harris by taking advantage of a scheduling snafu. After a three-hour delay caused by a security warning Wednesday, China stole Kamala Harris’ thunder in Vietnam with a surprise gift of 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to its maritime neighbor, exceeding the 1 million dose pledge the US Vice President intended to make in Hanoi.
Foreign Policynewstalkflorida.com

China Tells VP Kamala Harris US Has No Credibility After Afghanistan

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the U.S.’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan leaves it with no credibility to criticize China, following Vice President Kamala Harris’ rebukes of the country on Tuesday. The U.S. “can smear, suppress, coerce, and bully other countries at will in order to maintain America first, without...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Meghan McCain hits out as Kamala Harris visits father’s memorial in Hanoi: ‘Honour my dad by helping Afghans’

Meghan McCain took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday after the latter lay flowers for her late father, Senator John McCain, at a memorial for him in Hanoi, Vietnam, marking the location where he was shot down during the Vietnam War.The conservative talk show host, who left The View earlier this year, told Ms Harris in a tweet on Thursday that the way to honour her father’s passing would be to ensure that “every single” American and Afghan who aided US forces during the nearly 20-year occupation were safe from the Taliban.“If you want to honor my dads...
WorldWashington Examiner

How China is taking advantage of Biden's Afghanistan debacle

Xi Jinping is moving to take advantage of an America that appears newly weak and callously unreliable. China is weaponizing those perceptions as arrows in its foreign policy quiver. China is the primary beneficiary of President Joe Biden's Afghanistan calamity. It is presenting the chaos that has defined this withdrawal...
WorldNew York Post

China exploits Kamala Harris’ plane delay to double US vaccine offer to Vietnam

China exploited Kamala Harris’ unexpected flight delay to Vietnam this week to undermine the United States — by doubling the US offer of coronavirus vaccines before the vice president could make her big announcement, according to reports. Harris was en route to Vietnam to offer a coronavirus rescue package, including...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

China and Russia show common front on Afghanistan

BEIJING, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Chinese and Russian leaders discussed Afghanistan on Wednesday, Chinese state media said, but did not echo the G7's call for the Taliban to allow people to flee the country after Aug. 31, as desperate crowds left behind by the withdrawal of U.S. troops continue to fear for their safety.
Presidential ElectionReading Eagle

Letter: Biden, Harris show terrible incompetence

It looks as though President Joe Biden is as incompetent in Afghanistan as Vice President Kamala Harris is at the southern border. If those two are the best the Democratic Party can come up with, then America’s in big trouble. Tens of thousands probably will die in Afghanistan due to...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Chinese citizens express anger over Kamala Harris Asia trip: ‘Why did she head to China’s backyard?’

Kamala Harris’s ongoing tour in southeast Asia has caused a stir on Chinese social media platforms, after her first speech in Singapore mentioned reaffirming America’s commitment to the region.The US vice president is in Singapore on the first leg of her most high-profile trip to Asia yet, which will focus on defending international rules in the South China Sea, expanding security cooperation and strengthening US regional leadership, a White House official said.In her first address during the trip, Ms Harris launched an offensive against China, accusing Beijing of “coercion and intimidation” in the South China Sea, which has been a...
WorldAOL Corp

2 U.S. diplomats to be evacuated from Vietnam after "Havana Syndrome" incidents

At least two U.S. diplomats will be medically evacuated from Vietnam after “Havana Syndrome” incidents were reported over the weekend in the capital city of Hanoi ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris’ arrival, according to two senior U.S. officials. The cases caused a brief delay in Harris’ scheduled trip to...
U.S. Politicsdeseret.com

This mysterious syndrome delayed Kamala Harris’ recent trip to Vietnam

Vice President Kamala Harris delayed her trip to Hanoi, Vietnam, this week after a “report of a recent possible anomalous health incident,” according to CNN. Per The New York Times, the phrase “anomalous health incident” is how the Biden administration refers to the Havana syndrome, a mysterious illness that has made hundreds of U.S. officials sick over the last few years.

Comments / 1

Community Policy