Big Ten Basketball: Ranking each team’s league schedule for 2021-22 season

We already knew that the Lakers would take on the Golden State Warriors to open the season and see the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas Day, but after a short wait, the NBA has revealed the rest of the Lakers' 2021-22 games as well. A full breakdown of when and where the Lakers will play can be seen below, but as expected, they will be getting showcased to the basketball world on national television quite a bit this year: Including NBA TV, the Lakers will be on national television 42 times, with 30 ga...