Big Ten Basketball: Ranking each team’s league schedule for 2021-22 season
Since the Big Ten Basketball Conference released its schedule around mid-May, teams have also begun to release their non-conference schedule as well. plus neutral site showcases and special events are being made official. Without ignoring how exciting the State Farm Champions Classic and the Phil Knight Invitational will be in November, all games are reduced to being a stat on a resume if a team cannot be successful during conference play.bustingbrackets.com
Comments / 0