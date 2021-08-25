Bay Briefing: What is 'close contact' in the era of the delta variant?
Good morning, Bay Area. It’s Wednesday, Aug. 25, and the scene at Lake Tahoe is smoky and grim. Here’s what you need to know to start your day. The rise of the highly transmissible delta variant has forced a quick pivot on some key pandemic public health recommendations, but experts are saying there’s still one that could use new scrutiny: the definition of “close contact” with an infected person.www.sfchronicle.com
