Nashua, NH

Visitors to Nashua's City Hall must return to wearing masks

 4 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Visitors to Nashua's City Hall must return to wearing a mask, regardless of vaccination status, because of the rise in COVID-19 cases. The change took effect Wednesday. The Telegraph of Nashua reports Mayor Jim Donchess said the increase in cases since the beginning of August, coupled with the “continued substantial community transmission” in the city, prompted the decision.

