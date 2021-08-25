Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Upset with Cardinal Cupich

By Thomas Cline, Dyer
NWI.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently retired from serving the people of Chicago as a Chicago Police Cadet starting in 1968, becoming a sworn officer in 1970, and then becoming a trainer and writer at the Timothy J. O’Conner Training academy. I am also a practicing Roman Catholic for the last 35 years so I felt it was my duty and honor to attend Ella French’s funeral Mass. The music was beautiful and the extraordinary turnout of first responders from all over our country was overwhelming and humbling.

www.nwitimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Roman Catholic#Ella#Catholics#Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...
EducationPosted by
CNN

Fauci: School Covid-19 vaccine mandates are a 'good idea'

(CNN) — Mandating Covid-19 vaccines for children to attend school in person is a "good idea" due to a strong benefit-risk ratio, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. "I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."
GolfPosted by
The Associated Press

Patrick Cantlay delivers clutch putting for signature win

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — No one ever questioned that Patrick Cantlay had the chops to be among golf’s elite. What he might have lacked in number of PGA Tour victories, he made for it with the way he won or the field he beat. His victory Sunday in the BMW Championship — the fifth of his career and his PGA Tour-leading third of the season — was a little of each.

Comments / 0

Community Policy