FOOTBALL: Panthers and Eagles renew rivalry at new venue
Jackson County is holding the grand opening of its new football stadium this Friday, but cross-county rival East Jackson has a chance to spoil the Panthers' big night. Jackson County, who moved into its new campus in Hoschton over the summer, is playing its first regular season game at its new stadium. The Panthers hosted Cherokee Bluff in a scrimmage on August 13, but Jackson County head coach Rich McWhorter referred to the rivalry matchup as the "grand opening" because of the crowd East Jackson will surely bring.www.mainstreetnews.com
