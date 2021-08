Solana (SOL) has soared from around $2 at the start of the year to just over $82. Osprey file for a private Solana Fund in the US. The cryptocurrency market is currently trading in a sideways zone, with a slight bias to the downside, consolidating the heavy gains seen over the last few weeks. Further news of adoption by major US banks – unconfirmed media reports suggest that Citi is the latest bank said to be considering trading Bitcoin futures on the CME – is seemingly underpinning Bitcoin, and the market as a whole, and the latest period of consolidation may prove to be a springboard for higher prices.