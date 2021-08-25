Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Parents and students fight to drop mask restrictions

By Elijah Collins
KHQ Right Now
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Falls- Wednesday marks the first day of school for Great Falls students and GFPS is making one last announcement about COVID restrictions. There has been tension on both sides of the issue, but regardless of how people feel masks will be "required" in certain situations for pre-K through 6th grade, and "recommended" for 7-12th graders.

www.khq.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gfps#Covid#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Broward County, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho On Masks: ‘We’ve Had 10 Parents File Complaints Out Of 300,000 Students’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In the age of COVID and mask-wearing, students at one Broward public school are getting a much-needed breath of fresh air. Blanche Ely High school unveiled a brand new open-air cafeteria Thursday, complete with tables and large ceiling fans. “Just being able to enjoy the outdoors, I’m excited,” said student Reagan Hall. Less exciting is the continuing battle between the Broward School District and the Florida Department of Education. Over Broward’s mask mandate to control the raging COVID delta variant. The state says they are violating the law. The district says they are in compliance. The state says they are...
EducationPosted by
Upworthy

Mom calls out school for letting masks be optional but making girls follow ridiculous dress code

A Tennessee mom's stance against optional mask mandates is winning the internet after a scathing email she wrote to her school board at Hamilton County Schools went viral on social media. Pointing out the double standards behind enforcing notoriously misogynistic dress codes while making potentially life-saving masks optional, the unidentified mother informed the board that her teenage daughter would be opting out of all school dress code restrictions. Her email added fuel to the debates over school mask mandates after screenshots of the stinging letter were tweeted by The Tennessee Holler over the weekend.
EducationThe Ledger

Majority of teachers really are there for the students

Over the past week, thousands of students and teachers returned to classrooms, some for the first time in nearly 18 months. Amidst a great deal of stress, confusion, last-minute changes and a hint of chaos, by and large, school resumed with relatively few complications. The recent surge in COVID-19 cases,...
Educationcoalvalleynews.com

Parents, teachers, students speak about mask mandate

FOSTER – Parents, teachers and students spoke during the public comment portion of a Boone County Schools regular session on Monday regarding a mask mandate put into play for students, teachers and staff on Aug. 10 by the Boone County school board. The 4-1 vote resulted in a requirement for...
Educationromper.com

Tennessee Mom’s Email To Daughter’s School About Optional Masking Policy Is Going Viral

Hamilton County Schools in Tennessee announced on Wednesday that while masks would be “required” among staff and students starting Monday, Aug. 16, parents could opt their child out of the mandate simply by filling out a form. One unidentified Chattanooga mother, however, was having none of it and her email to the local school board has gone viral for cleverly highlighting how opting out creates a double standard in school policies about what students can and cannot wear.
Genesee County, MIUpNorthLive.com

Concerned parents protest Genesee County mandate on student masking

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - There's an uproar in Genesee County regarding the mask mandate by the Genesee County Health Department. According to the Board of Health, students and staff in Kindergarten through sixth grade are required to wear masks. The health department also recommends masks for those in older grade...
EducationPosted by
94.3 The X

Masks in the Classroom: Doctor Weighs in on School Mask Mandates

To mask or not to mask? That is the question — especially when it comes to whether or not children should be wearing masks in schools. It's a question that no one seems to have an answer to. Poudre School District, Thompson School District, and Jefferson County are requiring children to mask up, while Greeley-Evans School District and Weld RE-4 School District aren't.
EducationTopeka Capital-Journal

Seaman students pre-kindergarten through sixth grade must wear masks, which are recommended for older students.

Students in grades pre-kindergarten through sixth attending Seaman Unified School District 345 schools will be required to wear masks when classes start for the fall semester. Educators and staff members in those classrooms will follow the same mask protocols. Exceptions will be made for medical and behavioral reasons. Masks won't be required outdoors.
EducationABC 4

Mask up or stay home: New state guidelines released for students exposed to COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah’s epidemiologist says parents have a choice: if their child is exposed to COVID, the student can either quarantine or wear a mask in school. The guidelines, outlined before the State Board of Education Thursday, are meant to contain the virus from spreading inside schools — but the wiggle room is to allow districts across the state to make local decisions.
Winfield, ALmyjrpaper.com

Winfield schools requiring masks

WINFIELD — Winfield students returning for the fall semester will be required to wear masks, according to Winfield City Schools’ Path to Reopening. The document, released by the board of education and amended on Aug. 6, details the precautions that will be put in place for students and faculty as the new school year begins in the midst of a rising number of COVID cases.
Kidsdoorcountydailynews.com

Masks recommended for school year as delta variant impacts more kids

The top officials at the Department of Public Instruction and healthcare institutions are recommending your kids wear masks to school this fall. State Superintendent Jill Underly made the plea on Monday, calling masking the number one way to keep schools open and ensure face-to-face learning can occur. The DPI cites difficulties to monitor mask policies, low vaccination rates in the school’s community, and the Delta variant as why they are making the recommendation. The Centers for Disease Control recommended all people inside school buildings wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Of Door and Kewaunee counties’ eight school districts, only Gibraltar is currently requiring a portion of its student population to mask up when school starts next month. Bellin Health President and CEO Chris Woleske made a similar recommendation during the latest #MyCommunityMyBellin Podcast. She understands the controversy around the stance and how hard it is for younger students to keep it on for the school day. Woleske says at the end of the day, it is about protection.
Rockton, ILMyStateline.com

Hononegah parents protest against mask mandate for students as school year begins

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — On the first day of school for several local school districts, parents protested the latest mask-mandate for students. Gov. JB Pritzker ordered all students and staff to wear masks, regardless of whether they’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine. Pritzker’s Executive Order was made following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control as America grapples with the emergence of the more contagious delta variant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy