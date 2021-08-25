Report: Giants' Saquon Barkley will miss Wednesday's practice vs. Patriots

The New York Giants were hopeful to get running back Saquon Barkley (knee) back on the field this week during joint practices with the New England Patriots.

Head coach Joe Judge stated previously that Barkley would be ramped up this week, but stopped short of providing further details.

“The priority will be to continue ramping him up and doing more and more,” Judge told reporters. “He keeps advancing in his rehab. His foot is tapping every day, wanting to do more and more, and physically he keeps progressing and showing us he can do more and more. So, once we talk to the doctors, we’ll formulate a plan for what he’s going to do in Foxborough through the practices and the game, but I would expect it to be more than what we saw last week. Now, I can’t say that means 11-on-11 or seven-on-seven, I can’t give that answer right now.”

Unfortunately for the Giants and Barkley, his workload on Wednesday will be nil.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports that Barkley will miss the first joint practice between the Giants and Patriots due to a personal matter, but will return for the final practice on Thursday.

The goods news is that Barkley’s absence is unrelated to his recovery/injury and isn’t expected to setback his timetable. An additional positive is that Barkley is expected to take part in live drills on Thursday.

It remains possible — and is becoming more likely — that Barkley suits up in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos.