Lecomte came through the youth system of Niort before making the leap to professional football with Lorient, where he played 140 games and kept 34 clean sheets. He also spent a season on loan at Dijon in Ligue 2. Lecomte then joined Montpellier, where he played 79 games and became one of the top goalkeepers in French football, winning goalkeeper of the year two years running before heading to Monaco for 2019/20. He’s played 60 games in the principality since, keeping 20 clean sheets.