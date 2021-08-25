Flash Flood Warning for Allegany & Wyoming Counties

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Flash Flood Warning for Allegany & Wyoming County until 11:45pm. 1-2.5" of rain has fallen leading to rapid rises in creeks and streams. A Warm and muggy night on the way as temperatures remain in the lower 70s. A few stray showers possible across the S.Tier early Thursday morning. Remaining hot on Thursday with a few scattered T-Storms late in the day as temperatures top out in the mid-upper 80s.The end of the week takes temps close to the 80 degree mark with some afternoon scattered showers. We're firmly back into the 80s for the weekend with unsettled weather.