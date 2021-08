Last week we spoke about the DOJ investigating the Phoenix Police Department regarding potential malfeasance in the office, which resulted in a one-day suspension of Police Chief Jeri Williams. However one office that had a very significant role in many of the actions being investigated yet has mostly flown under the radar is Allister Adel and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. As more information comes out, it is becoming more apparent that they played a significant role in the attempted prosecution of protestors.