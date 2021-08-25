King’s Bounty II — Launch Trailer
1C Entertainment’s King’s Bounty II is now available on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC. Check out the launch trailer. Prepare for the fights ahead with today’s Launch Trailer featuring a theme song «Reborn», written by: award-winning music composer & producer Raney Shockne and David Cordeiro (featuring Vanessa Bryan). Darkness descends over the world of Nostria. Conspiracies, sabotage, and necromancy are overshadowing the country. Counties are demanding independence, bandits prowl the roads, and rumors about the overwhelming power of Blight emerge from a whisper in the dark. The old King Claudius was poisoned and cannot lead the kingdom, and so his son, Prince Adrian, must now unite the struggling lands while his power and faith fall under attack. But maybe a saviour – the kingdom’s last hope – is already here, to fight back and finally restore peace and order in Nostria?cramgaming.com
