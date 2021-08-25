CCUA’s Harvest Hootenanny set for Sept. 18
At the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture, our mission is to connect people to agriculture and the land with hands-on learning opportunities from seed to plate. Sometimes we're connecting people to their food with hot, sweaty work in the garden. Sometimes it is with a party, like our annual Harvest Hootenanny. This celebration takes something that people are familiar with and enjoy — a party — and puts it in the context of food production.
