Herschel Walker, the former NFL player and anti-reparations advocate has launched his U.S. Senate campaign in Georgia. He would be challenging Sen. Raphael Warnock. According to CNN, the Trump supporter who has no political experience released a statement that read, "Our country is at a crossroads, and I can't sit on the sidelines anymore. In the United States Senate, I will stand up for conservative values and get our country moving in the right direction. It is time to have leaders in Washington who will fight to protect the American Dream for everybody."