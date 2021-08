QUEENS, N.Y. — Since the Giants moved into their waterfront ballpark in 2000, 16 of MLB’s 30 franchises have had their teams endure five consecutive losing seasons. The Pirates opened the 2000s with 13 straight losing seasons, the Padres had nine sub-.500 seasons in a row to kick off the 2010s and the Cubs and Astros each put their fan bases through half-decade rebuilds before winning World Series titles.