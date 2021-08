Indiana Pacers - Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports. To animate a rather stale period of waiting before the 2021-22 NBA Season kicks in, it’s interesting to wonder how teams match up against each other in game scenarios, especially with free agency having reached its conclusion for the most part. For Indiana Pacers fans, while the team didn’t quite move the needle as much over the summer, there’s still a lot to look forward to with matchups as the team treks to move back into the playoffs after a one-year absence.