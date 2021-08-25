Visitors to Nashua’s City Hall must return to wearing masks

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Visitors to Nashua’s City Hall must return to wearing a mask, regardless of vaccination status, because of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The change took effect Wednesday. The Telegraph of Nashua reports Mayor Jim Donchess said the increase in cases since the beginning of August, coupled with the “continued substantial community transmission” in the city, prompted the decision.

Donchess said that masks are currently required in the city Department of Public Health and Community Services offices, and in public areas of all Department of Public Works buildings.

Masks also are required while riding city public transit buses, in line with federal guidelines, Donchess added.

Nashua does not currently have a citywide mask mandate, although businesses and organizations have the authority to require people to wear masks.

___

THE NUMBERS

More than 105,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 290 cases announced Tuesday. One new death was announced, bringing the total to 1,405.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 150 new cases per day on Aug. 9 to 265 new cases per day on Monday.