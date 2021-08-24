Cancel
Texas A&M To Establish Intercollegiate School Of Engineering Medicine

Cover picture for the articleTexas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks has announced approval to establish the Intercollegiate School of Engineering Medicine effective Sept. 1, 2021. The new school will be the organizational home of the EnMed initiative, which launched in 2018 as a partnership between the College of Engineering and College of Medicine in collaboration with the state’s top-ranked Houston Methodist Hospital.

