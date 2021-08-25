LyondellBasell Announces Retirement of Chief Executive Officer

HOUSTON and LONDON, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Bhavesh V. (Bob) Patel intends to retire from the Company as of December 31, 2021. Mr. Patel will continue to lead the Company until that time and will ensure a smooth and orderly transition for his successor. Upon his departure, he will also resign from the Company's Board of Directors. The Board of Directors has established a sub-committee that will oversee the search for a new CEO and will consider both internal and external candidates.