Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

LyondellBasell Announces Retirement of Chief Executive Officer

By LyondellBasell
thehendersonnews.com
 5 days ago

HOUSTON and LONDON, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Bhavesh V. (Bob) Patel intends to retire from the Company as of December 31, 2021. Mr. Patel will continue to lead the Company until that time and will ensure a smooth and orderly transition for his successor. Upon his departure, he will also resign from the Company's Board of Directors. The Board of Directors has established a sub-committee that will oversee the search for a new CEO and will consider both internal and external candidates.

www.thehendersonnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Business
City
China, TX
City
London, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lyondellbasell#Retirement#Fuel Efficiency#Cnw#Lyb#Company#The Board Of Directors#Board Chair#A Schulman#Fortune Magazine#Newsweek Magazine#Fortune Magazine#Www Lyb Com#Investor Relations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Thailand
Country
China
Related
BusinessMyChesCo

1SEO Digital Agency Names CJ Bachmann as New Chief Executive Officer

BRISTOL, PA — 1SEO Digital Agency announced that CJ Bachmann has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer of the company. As an experienced thought leader, CJ will succeed Lance Bachmann and assume all responsibilities on September 1st, 2021. As the electric founder of 1SEO, Lance Bachmann has always strived...
Businessheraldstaronline.com

New Lordstown Motors CEO takes the helm

LORDSTOWN — The new chief executive of Lordstown Motors Corp. said he followed the unfortunate events the electric-vehicle startup went through this year. But the past is the past, and he’s determined not to allow it affect the company’s future. “It shouldn’t affect anything we have to do going forward....
Businessrubbernews.com

Lordstown Motors appoints ex-Icahn exec as CEO

LORDSTOWN, Ohio—Daniel A. Ninivaggi, former CEO of Icahn Enterprise L.P., has been named CEO as well as a member of the board of the Lordstown Motors Corp. Lordstown-based Lordstown Motors manufactures all-electric, light duty fleet vehicles. The company has plans to build a full-size, all-electric pickup truck to serve the commercial fleet market at its 6.2 million-sq.-ft. plant.
Rochester, NYmonroecopost.com

Cook Properties welcomes new CFO

Cook Properties, a real estate management and development company based in Rochester, named Scott Mulcahy as its new chief financial officer. Mulcahy will oversee the financial operations of Cook Properties, including general management, acquisitions, and capital acquisition and structuring. He also will manage investor relations for the company’s portfolio of multi-tenant properties across the state.
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Announces Conclusion of SEC Matter

BENSALEM, PA — Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) this week announced it has entered into a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission, resolving a previously reported investigation into the Company’s earnings per share calculations from 2014 to 2017. Under the terms of the settlement, the Company neither admitted nor denied the SEC’s charges and agreed to pay a civil monetary penalty of $6.0 million.
Businesspabusinesscentral.com

Videon appoints Tricia Iboshi as CEO and expands senior marketing and sales team

Videon, a leader in edge computing for video based in State College, Pennsylvania, has announced the appointment of Tricia Iboshi, previously Chief Operating Officer at Videon, as Chief Executive Officer and the addition of several senior marketing, operations, and sales leadership hires to its rapidly growing team. Todd Erdley remains the Founder, President, and Chairman.
Businessaccountingtoday.com

CalCPA names new president and CEO

The California Society of CPAs announced that Denise LeDuc Froemming will be its next president and CEO, starting Oct. 18, 2021. Froemming will take over from Rich Simitian, who has been acting CEO since March, when the society’s previous chief, Anthony Pugliese, left to head the Institute of Management Accountants. She will also serve as president and CEO of the CalCPA Education Foundation.
StocksBenzinga

COO Of Fidelity National Finl Roger Jewkes Made $640.03K In Trades

Roger Jewkes the Chief Operating Officer of Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) made a total profit of $640,034 while trading Fidelity National Finl stocks. What Happened: According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Roger Jewkes exercised options to sell Fidelity National Finl shares on Friday, August 27 at a price of $49.17 per share, for a netted profit of $640,034.
BusinessCoinDesk

Coinbase Names Former Facebook Executive as Chief Marketing Officer

Coinbase has hired former Facebook veteran Kate Rouch as its new chief marketing officer, the cryptocurrency exchange giant’s president and chief operating officer, Emilie Choi, wrote in a blog post Thursday. Rouch, who will manage Coinbase's branding, spent more than a decade at Facebook, most recently as its global head...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Bank of America Announces Retirement of Anne Finucane, Vice Chairman and Thomas Montag, Chief Operating Officer and president of Global Banking and Markets

Bank of America today announced the retirement of Anne Finucane, Vice Chairman, and Thomas Montag, Chief Operating Officer and president of Global Banking and Markets, after many years of distinguished service. Both executives are members of the company’s executive management team and report to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan. Finucane and Montag will remain in their roles until the end of 2021. Succession plans will be announced in the coming weeks.
Businessktwb.com

Lonza appoints Novartis executive as new Chief Financial Officer

ZURICH (Reuters) – Lonza has appointed former Novartis executive Philippe Deecke as its new Chief Financial Officer, the Swiss chemicals company said on Thursday. Deecke, who was previously Global CFO for Novartis Oncology, will replace Rodolfo Savitzky, who is leaving Lonza for a role at another company. Deecke will join Lonza on Dec. 1.
BusinessBucksLocalNews.com

Whitman named chief executive officer at Chander Hall

NEWTOWN >> Chandler Hall, a senior living and care community, is pleased to announce that John Whitman has been named Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Whitman provides vision, strategic direction as well as oversees all continuum of care services offered at Chandler Hall, including rehabilitation and therapy programs. He is passionate about providing quality, safe care, and services that transform the experience of aging in the Quaker tradition as well as fostering an atmosphere of performance excellence.
BusinessExecutiveBiz

Executive Spotlight: GovCon Expert Reggie Brothers, CEO of BigBear.ai

Dr. Reggie Brothers, BigBear.ai’s CEO, 2021 Wash100 Award recipient and GovCon Expert, recently participated in the latest Executive Spotlight interview with ExecutiveBiz to discuss an array of topics surrounding the federal and government contracting (GovCon) sectors. During the latest Executive Spotlight, GovCon Expert Reggie Brothers discussed the merger with GigCapital4...
San Francisco, CASFGate

The Globee® Awards Issues Call for Chief Executive Officers, Management & Executives, and Individual Professional Achievement Nominations

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. The Globee® Awards organizer of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists is now accepting nominations and entries for the 2021 CEO and Executive World Awards. The award program also contains a categories group for Executive Achievements consisting of several categories for which nominations can be submitted.
Businesssavannahbusinessjournal.com

AARON ABRAMOVITZ named executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of Georgia Power

August 24, 2021 - Georgia Power’s Board of Directors has elected Aaron Abramovitz, Southern Nuclear vice president of business operations for Vogtle 3 & 4, as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of Georgia Power, effective Sept. 1, 2021. In his new role, Abramovitz will be responsible for overseeing the company’s accounting and financial functions.
Businessthemreport.com

Kevin DeLory Joins Equity Prime as Chief Lending Officer

Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM) has announced the addition of Kevin DeLory to its executive team as Chief Lending Officer, where he will be responsible for transforming EPM’s third-party and consumer experience to a new level. DeLory's addition brings forth futuristic processes and opportunities for EPM's third-party division. As Chief Lending...

Comments / 0

Community Policy