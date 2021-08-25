Cancel
Nomis Solutions Introduces Margin Setter Dashboard, Adjusts Mortgage Rate Data Refresh Frequency in Latest Product Update

By Nomis Solutions
Traverse City Record-Eagle
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Nomis Solutions (Nomis), a global, industry-leading pricing and profitability management solutions provider, recently introduced several product enhancements to its mortgage technology solution, further enhancing the market intelligence and actionable pricing capabilities available to its mortgage lending clients. Updated data frequency and enhanced coverage further expand users’ view into the granular pricing intel needed to compete more effectively in local markets, and brand-new Margin Setter functionality enables users to better maintain a strategic and competitive market position, despite a constantly shifting landscape.

