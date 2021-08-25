Cancel
Music

Maroon 5 documentary is "an interesting story to tell," even though band is "pretty boring"

Last year, Wedding Crashers director David Dobkin, who also directed Maroon 5 videos like "Sugar," "Memories" and "Girls Like You," told ABC Audio he was working on a documentary about the band. Now, Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine is revealing a bit more about the project. "We've definitely started it...

Adam Levine
