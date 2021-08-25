Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jersey City, NJ

7 firefighters injured when power line falls during multi-alarm house fire in NJ

By Kimberly Dole
Posted by 
1010WINS
1010WINS
 5 days ago

A five-alarm blaze burned through homes in Jersey City early Wednesday and caused a power line to fall on firefighters, injuring seven, officials said.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
Jersey City, NJ
Crime & Safety
Jersey City, NJ
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Line#House Fire#Fire Truck#Multi#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy