7 firefighters injured when power line falls during multi-alarm house fire in NJ
A five-alarm blaze burned through homes in Jersey City early Wednesday and caused a power line to fall on firefighters, injuring seven, officials said.www.audacy.com
A five-alarm blaze burned through homes in Jersey City early Wednesday and caused a power line to fall on firefighters, injuring seven, officials said.www.audacy.com
All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.https://www.audacy.com/1010wins
Comments / 0