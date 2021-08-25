TV Q&A: What’s up with the ‘Jeopardy!’ host debacle and who could host now?
Q: If you had been choosing the next host of “Jeopardy” who would it be? What do you think of Mike Richards?. Rob: This query arrived a week before briefly tenured Mike Richards exited the “Jeopardy!” host role. I started writing a response during the day on Aug. 18 saying that ultimately the host doesn’t matter, something the late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek alluded to in January 2020 during the Television Critics Association winter press tour.triblive.com
Comments / 0