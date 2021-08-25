Meadowood's Christopher Kostow to enter the Bay Area bagel wars with new Napa deli
Famed chef Christopher Kostow of Michelin-starred the Restaurant at Meadowood in St. Helena and Charter Oak in Napa is getting into the hotly contested Bay Area bagel game. Kostow and his wife, Martina, are gearing up to open Loveski, a Jewish-inspired deli at the Oxbow Public Market in Napa. They hope to be open by November. The deli’s opening was first reported by What Now San Francisco.www.sfchronicle.com
Comments / 0