Push Dance Company turning 16 with alley show raising money for future home
Turning from San Francisco’s Fifth Street onto Minna Street on a recent Sunday, you’d drive through a tunnel and into a cinematic landscape of broken glass pipes, dusty lots, weird half-finished metal towers, and bodies crouched in doorways or huddling under a leather jacket or dashing curb to curb. Only by parking and walking could one tell the pre-existing chaos from the orchestrated choreography.datebook.sfchronicle.com
Comments / 0