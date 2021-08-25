Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Amazon's The Terminal List: 8 Quick Things We Know About The Chris Pratt Series

By Will Ashton
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. As a developing streaming service, Amazon Prime is trying to carve its own niche in a competitive streaming market. And with the success of Jack Ryan, they might've found their target audience. In the spirit of that rugged, macho, action-friendly series, we've got The Terminal List, a television adaptation of Jack Carr's 2018 novel starring Chris Pratt as a former Navy SEAL out for vengeance after a deadly ambush. Currently in the midst of production, we're still learning more information about this upcoming series, but we do know some interesting facts about the thrilling show, which we can share with you now. Here's what we know (so far) about Amazon Prime's The Terminal List.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
34K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Keough
Person
Antoine Fuqua
Person
Jeanne Tripplehorn
Person
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Person
Taylor Kitsch
Person
Jai Courtney
Person
Chris Pratt
Person
Constance Wu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy Seals#Star Lord#Nbc#Parks And Recreation#Bright Abbott#Wb#The Lego Movie#Amazon Prime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Best horror movies on Netflix: These titles will scare you half to death

Netflix seems to have the hot hand right now when it comes to new horror movie releases on its platform. So many that have been released in recent weeks — from the Fear Street trilogy to the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story — have immediately rocketed to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movie ranking. Some of the new titles have been on the smaller-scale, indie-feeling side of things. We’d put something like Aftermath, about the terror experienced by a young couple after they move into their dream home, in this category. Meanwhile, others have been blockbuster material, like...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Chris Pratt, Robert Downey Jr. And More Are Reportedly Earning Massive Salaries For New TV And Streaming Shows

It was once a rarity to see big name movie stars making the jump from film to television, but that has become all the more the rage in recent years, with the trend becoming increasingly popular thanks to critical hits like HBO's star-studded Big Little Lies. Now, more and more A-list stars are appearing on TV series that can release either via traditional broadcast or a streaming service, and big stars mean big salaries to draw them in, to the benefit of celebrities like Chris Pratt, Robert Downey Jr., and more.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Just Quietly Removed Another Marvel Movie

Following the company’s acquisition of Fox, The Walt Disney Company was able to secure a massive volume of titles that would help bolster the libraries of both Disney Plus and Hulu, including a string of superhero movies from the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises. The older movies were lumped together...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

F9’s John Cena Recalls Vin Diesel And The Fast And Furious Cast Being ‘Apprehensive’ About Him Joining The Franchise

Joining one of the most famous film franchises of all time is a daunting endeavor, even if you’re already very famous in your own right. Just ask John Cena, who made his debut as Jakob Toretto in F9 back in June. Though he’s proven he can hold his own both in the WWE ring and on film, he admits that he had to work against a unique challenge: Vin Diesel and other cast members were "apprehensive" about joining the Fast and the Furious series.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Chris Pratt Movie Is Finding New Life on Netflix

In an alternate universe, we could have seen another sitcom favorite headlining the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy. After James Gunn expressed reservations about Parks and Recreation‘s schlubby Andy Dwyer making for a convincing superhero, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Glenn Howerton was the filmmaker’s second choice to play Peter Quill behind Chris Pratt.
TV & VideosPopculture

Michael C. Hall and Taylor Kitsch Drop Netflix Show, and It's Already a Hit

If you're looking for your next Netflix drama binge, look no further than The Defeated. Starring Dexter's Michael C. Hall and Friday Night Light's Taylor Kitsch, The Defeated takes place in 1946 Germany in the chaotic aftermath of World War II. Kitsch stars as Max McLaughlin, an American cop who arrives in Berlin in the summer of 1946 to help create a police force following the devastating war. The show dropped on Netflix on August 18, and it's already sitting at No. 8 on the streamer's Top 10 chart.
MoviesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Netflix to drop incredible 42 movies before end of 2021 – here’s the pick of the bunch

Netflix has revealed its line up of original films and documentaries coming to the streaming service before the end of the year, with a whopping 42 flicks slated for release. The company’s stacked line-up will see around 10 new films drop every month between now and New Year’s Day. The star-stubbed release schedule will see movies staring Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry, Meryl Streep, Sandra Bullock, and Jennifer Lawrence.
MoviesMovieWeb

Marvel's Blade Movie: Everything We Know About the Reboot

Blade has not been seen on the silver screen since the popular Wesley Snipes trilogy ended in 2004 therefore fans were thrilled to see the character would finally be re-appearing in the MCU when it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con back in 2019. Those fans haven't had much to go on since then though with the film industry being thrown into chaos with the ongoing pandemic and Marvel's slate being pushed back two years.
MoviesVariety

‘Free Guy’ Reminds Hollywood That Star Power Can Still Matter

The August 13th box office weekend was somewhat of a headscratcher. The prior weekend saw “The Suicide Squad,” the latest filmic entry in Warner Bros.’ DC Extended Universe, hit theaters and HBO Max simultaneously. The R-rated but big-budget superhero ensemble ultimately grossed below expectations, failing to break $30 million domestically as other hybrid releases have managed to under pandemic pressure.
Video GamesMovieWeb

Chris Pratt Gets Deepfaked Into the Guardians of the Galaxy Video Game

A youtube star by the name of 'Stryder HD' took advantage of the new Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy video game by deepfaking Chris Pratt's face onto the character of Star Lord in a new version of the trailer. The leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Lord, was introduced in a new video starring a more classic look to the original comic books, compared to his appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) portrayed by actor Chris Pratt, along with other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.
TV & VideosComicBook

Fan-Hated Marvel Movie Streaming Soon on Amazon Prime

There's absolutely no shortage of Marvel movies for fans to experience, between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and titles within other franchises. Of course, some fans think a few of these blockbusters didn't stick the landing as well as others — and it looks like one of the films in that category is soon headed to streaming. 2003's Daredevil movie is expected to be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video beginning Wednesday, September 1st. This will give subscribers the opportunity to experience or revisit the film, which sees Ben Affleck famously portraying the Man Without Fear, in a cast that also includes Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Colin Farrell as Bullseye, and Michael Clarke Duncan as The Kingpin.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Netflix's Wednesday TV Show: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Live-Action Addams Family Series

Tim Burton and the Addams Family seem like a match made in gothic heaven. His filmmaking style is kooky and spooky enough to fully flesh out the Addams Family world. Though each member of the Addams Family would be an interesting character to do a deep dive into, Wednesday Addams is the one getting an upcoming Netflix series. The Wednesday TV show could be one of Tim Burton’s greatest projects yet.
MoviesComicBook

Tom Holland's Newest Movie Is Finally Streaming

If you're getting excited about Spider-Man: No Way Home, and just need some more Tom Holland in your life to help hold you over until December, you're officially in luck. The newest movie starring Holland is finally available to stream without purchasing or renting. The movie in question is Chaos Walking, which was released earlier, and it was added to the Hulu streaming lineup on Friday morning. Chaos Walking is one of two Tom Holland movies to debut in 2021, along with Apple TV's Cherry.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Red Notice Producer Reveals Why Fans Are Gonna Love Netflix’s Movie With The Rock, Ryan Reynolds And Gal Gadot

Red Notice is one of many big-budget films Netflix banked making the platform a competitor for the studios. One reason the streamer has so much faith in the action thriller is its A-list leads. Having Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in one film is a rarity in Hollywood. Plus, it appears to be the DC-Marvel crossover moviegoers didn’t know they wanted. But one person who seems more excited compared to anyone else is the film’s producer Hiram Garcia. The Red Notice producer revealed why fans will love the Netflix thriller.

Comments / 0

Community Policy