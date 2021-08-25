At S.F.'s Noeteca, Italian wine goes hand in hand with Brazilian home cooking
Passing by Noeteca on the palm tree-lined stretch of Dolores Street in Noe Valley, the establishment looks like another one of the many cozy neighborhood wine bars in San Francisco. The words “Cafe” and “Wine Bar” are emblazoned out front on a blue awning over chic steel tables, chairs and half-cask planters. The online menu — featuring a rotating wine list, flatbread pizzas, breakfast and antipasto plates — cements its appearance as such.www.sfchronicle.com
