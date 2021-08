Despite the fact that only one company could leave victorious at the third annual National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) iOi Pitch Battle, it hardly felt like a brawl. Though furniture rental company Feather was named the winner out of 12 tech start-ups competing, taking home $15,000 and claiming a booth at the 2021 REALTORS® Conference & Expo in November, the event was more an exclusive meeting of the minds than MMA fight-night, as company representatives and attendees relished the rare chance to mingle and share ideas in person.