LevelK Boards Danish ‘Cake Dynasty,’ Toplining ‘Riders of Justice’s’ Nicolas Bro (EXCLUSIVE)

By Annika Pham
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
International sales and aggregation outfit LevelK has picked up darkly funny feature “The Cake Dynasty,” toplining Anders Thomas Jensen regular Nicolas Bro (“Riders of Justice,” “Adam’s Apples”). The feature is adapted from the eponymous stage play by debut director Christian Lollike.

One of Denmark’s most lauded contemporary playwrights and stage directors, Lollike is well-known for his topical and often politically-charged works staged in Europe, Australia and the U.S.

Co-written by Lollike and Sigrid Johannesen, “The Cake Dynasty” turns on debt-ridden cake factory owner Niels Agger whose numerous suicide attempts have failed miserably. His wife Else tries to save the factory by asking her daughter and son-in-law for help. The young business school graduates suggest a comprehensive modernisation of the factory, focusing on trendsetting healthy food. Stressed about these new ideas, Niels instead falls in love with the factory’s new cleaning lady, Zeinab, originally from Iraq.

Cast against Nicolas Bro as the crisis-stricken cake maker are Tina Gylling Mortensen (“In a Better World”) as his wife Else and Sweden’s Bahar Pars (“A Man Called Ove”) as Zeinab. Experienced behind the scenes talent includes multi-winning cinematographer Manuel Alberto Claro (“Melancholia”, “A Taste of Hunger”), and editor Anders Villadsen (“Men & Chicken”).

Steering the project for Tales Inc. is two-time Academy Award winning producer Kim Magnusson (“Helium”, “Election Night”), with Michael Fleischer and Maj Andersson.

“’The Cake Dynasty” is a political and edgy satire, pointing at the health craze and xenophobia in our societies,” said Magnusson.

LevelK’s CEO Tine Klint tagged the pic as “a fresh and edgy take on our society, which challenges our traditional norms and questions our beliefs. I hope the film will push our boundaries while we laugh at ourselves,” she added.

The pic received support from regional film fund FilmFyn, the Danish Film Institute and broadcaster DR. Scandinavian Film Distribution, the newly launched major Nordic distribution and co-financing group co-headed by Fleischer, Magnusson and Christian Bévort, will release it in Denmark in September 2022.

Copenhagen-based LevelK is attending the hybrid New Nordic Films confab closing Aug. 27.

The boutique sales outfit’s eclectic line-up also takes in the San Sebastian and Toronto-bound “As in Heaven” by Danish newcomer Tea Lindeburg, Venice Critics Week opener “Karmalink” by U.S. helmer Jake Wachtel, and Iranian drama “Zalava” by Arsalam Amiri, selected for Venice Critics’ Week and Toronto’s Midnight Madness.

MoviesVariety

Sharon Stone to Receive Golden Icon Award at Zurich Film Festival – Global Bulletin

The 17th Zurich Film Festival (Sept. 23-Oct. 3) will honor Sharon Stone with its highest accolade, the Golden Icon Award. Stone will be in Zurich to accept the award in person on Sept. 25. The award ceremony will be followed by a screening of Martin Scorsese’s “Casino,” which earned Stone an Oscar nomination. The actor will also conduct a masterclass where she will offer insights into her creative process and career.
Video GamesVariety

How ‘The Mandalorian’ Used VR to Scout Their Virtual ‘Star Wars’ Sets

The artists behind “The Mandalorian” aren’t shy about wearing their influences on their sleeves. “We created a design scape that was inspired by Japanese filmmakers like [Akira] Kurosawa with ‘Yojimbo’ or ‘Princess Mononoke,'” director of photography Barry Baz Idoine explained on Variety’s Artisans, presented by HBO. “Just the idea that this desolate landscape had been ravaged by industrialization or something that had caused that horrible fire.”
MusicVariety

Cynthia Erivo Reveals Why Playing Aretha Franklin Was Like a ‘Puzzle’

Cynthia Erivo was walking the red carpet at the 2018 Tony Awards when Variety senior culture & events editor Marc Malkin asked her what her favorite song to sing is. Without a second thought, Erivo belted out Aretha Franklin’s “Ain’t No Way,” and soon after, her agent called with news that Clive Davis had heard her rendition and recommended her to portray the legendary soul singer in National Geographic’s “Genius” anthology series. The rest is history.
CelebritiesVariety

‘Enola Holmes’ Writer Jack Thorne Calls for TV Disability Quota: ‘TV Has Failed Disabled People. Utterly and Totally.’

BAFTA-winning dramatist and playwright Jack Thorne has slammed the U.K. TV industry’s shoddy treatment of disability and has called for a quota to redress the situation. Delivering the annual James MacTaggart Memorial Lecture at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Thorne, a disabled professional whose credits include the West End play “Harry Potter and The Cursed Child,” Netflix film “Enola Holmes” and TV series “His Dark Materials,” said: “Disability is the forgotten diversity, the one everyone leaves out of speeches.”
Europeraventribune.com

Sweden: News of death shocks royal family – “sad and unimaginable”

STOCKHOLM – King Carl Gustav and his family need to be much stronger now. Because one of the close friends of the Swedish king, Tim Gonade, died completely unexpectedly. The two have been close and multi-stage friends since childhood. Queen Sylvia and Princess Victoria were also very close to the deceased and now support him in the mourning of Carl Gusta.
MoviesScreendaily

High Octane boards sales on crime drama ‘Collusions’, Vertical to release in US (exclusive)

High Octane Pictures has acquired international rights to Boomerang Productions Media’s crime mystery Collusions ahead of the film’s day-and-date US release this week. Tom Everett Scott from That Thing You Do stars in the Los Angeles-set story about the intertwined fates of five people and the case of a woman and her missing tooth. Anthony Vietro directed from a screenplay by Monica Zepeda.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘McMafia’ Writer Misha Glenny’s ‘Nemesis’ Set for Series Adaptation at BlackBox Multimedia, Boutique Filmes (EXCLUSIVE)

“Nemesis,” a series based on “McMafia” writer Misha Glenny’s book “Nemesis: One Man and the Battle for Rio,” is being co-produced by BlackBox Multimedia and Boutique Filmes. The story is based on the true-life story of Antonio Francisco Lopes, who went from a poorly paid man in Rio de Janeiro to “Nem,” the leader of one of Rio’s biggest slums and Brazil’s most wanted criminal and seen as a Robin Hood figure by the poor, but hated by the Brazilian elite. The series, also written by Glenny, tells the story of a man driven to crime when he is forced...
MoviesScreendaily

LevelK boards Toronto title ‘Zalava’ (exclusive)

LevelK has boarded international sales for Iranian drama Zalava, which will screen in Toronto’s Midnight Madness and Venice Critics’ Week. Arsalan Amiri, who previously served as screenwriter on Titi and Nahid, makes his feature directorial debut with the film. The drama is set in 1978 in a small village called Zavala, where the villagers claim there is a demon amongst them. A young sergeant arrests an exorcist for fraud, causing fear and anger to escalate in the village.
MoviesScreendaily

Sarajevo’s CineLink industry strand sets extra September dates (exclusive)

CineLink, the industry section of the Sarajevo Film Festival, has arranged three additional dates in September to help with absences from this week’s hybrid event. Projects in the co-production market, work-in-progress and drama strands of CineLink will be able to participate in online meetings on three extra individual days; September 16, 23 and 30.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Acclaimed Docs ‘Flee’ and ‘Gunda’ Among Nominees for Nordic Council Film Prize

Two internationally-acclaimed documentaries from the Nordic region – “Flee” and “Gunda” – are among the five films nominated for a Nordic Council Film Prize. This is the most prestigious film award in the Nordic region, celebrating films with unique artistic visions that actively engage with Nordic culture. It’s the eighteenth year the Nordic Council Film Prize is awarded, and the winner will be announced on Nov. 2 in Copenhagen, taking home a prize of DKK 300,000 ($47,355) to be shared equally among the screenwriter, director, and producer. Here are the five film nominations: “Flee,” (Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Denmark) Co-written by Amin (a pseudonym), and...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Andreas Horvath on ‘Lillian’ Secrets, Working With Ulrich Seidl

Returning to Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival, where his documentary short “Views of a Retired Night Porter” was awarded in 2006, Austrian helmer Andreas Horvath decided to focus on his fiction feature debut “Lillian” when addressing the participants of European Film Promotion’s Future Frames during an exclusive masterclass. The showcase, now in its seventh edition, presents 10 young directors from Europe and their latest work, selected by the artistic team of KVIFF. Inspired by the true story of Lillian Alling, a Russian woman in New York who decided to walk back to her homeland in the 1920s, the film was borne...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Liv Ullmann, Ane Dahl Torp to Star in US Exec-Produced Dark Fable ‘The Nix’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Two-time Academy-award nominated Norwegian actor Liv Ullmann (‘The Emigrants,’ ‘Face to Face’), Ane Dahl Torp (“Charter”, “Home Ground”) and model-turned actor Elsa Brisinger, have been cast in the forthcoming Swedish dark fable “The Nix.” The eerie pic anchored in Scandinavian mythology was pitched on Wednesday at Haugesund’s Nordic Co-Production Market by rising Swedish talent Niclas Gillis, multi-awarded for his US-set short pics “The Cave” and “Hold Me Down,” the latter winning Best Short Film at Harlem Int’l Film Festival. “The Nix” is being produced by Nordic Factory Film Sweden’s Helene Granqvist (“Granny’s Dancing on the Table”), president of WIFT, and executive produced...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

'Rurangi' Sales Outfit The Yellow Affair Boards Mika Kaurismäki 'Grump' (EXCLUSIVE)

Helsinki-based sales outfit The Yellow Affair, behind Hulu’s transgender TV drama “Rūrangi,” has boarded the Finnish pic “The Grump: In Search of an Escort.”. The third installment in “The Grump” series about the stubborn elderly Finnish farmer, the pic is produced by Markus Selin, Jukka Hele and Hanna Virolainen for Finnish production powerhouse Solar Films, in co-production with Raoul Reinert for Germany’s Aspekt Telefilm.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Series Mania 2021: 7 Takes, from Netflix, Disney & HBO to Buzz Titles and France’s Content Revolution

Top European TV fest Series Mania bowed with a bang at Thursday’s opening night in-person gala in Lille, northern France hosting the international premiere of the ITV Studios-sold “Vigil.” Juries and programming were presented to a hugely enthusiastic 1,200 spectator audience packing out Lille’s main Nouveau Siècle theater. The bang, when it came to “Vigil,” a BBC nuclear submarine thriller, came via a tremendous opening scene of a Scottish fishing trawler being pulled into the icy depths of the North Sea by an unseen force caught up in its cables – a terrific calling card for current U.K. TV production values. Tightly written...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Diversity and Representation in the Nordic Film Industry Tackled in Haugesund

Discussions around increasing diversity and representation across the film industry have been multiplying in the past few years after global movements like #MeToo and Black Lives Matter spurred systemic change. Confronting these issues head-on was one of the main topics of discussion in Haugesund at this year’s Norwegian Intl. Film Festival, notably through the panel event, Status Quo – Diversity Seminar.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Malcolm McDowell To Narrate Wine World Doc; ‘The Young Arsonists’ Underway In Canada — Global Briefs

Malcolm McDowell-Narrated Wine Doc EXCLUSIVE: Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange) is narrating observational documentary A Wonderful Kingdom, about Portugal’s Douro Valley’s wine region. Set in the mountains of Portugal, the film is a homage to those who take part in the annual harvesting of the season’s grapes, generations-old families who pick, carry and stomp their way through September with blood-red feet, stained by grape juice. The film is set to prose by the poet Miguel Torga. A digital release is coming via Giant Pictures on September 1. Carlos Carneiro directs for Vacationland Studio. Canadian Indie Pic Begins EXCLUSIVE: Principal photography has begun on Sheila Pye’s...
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

Ildikó Enyedi's Series Mania-Bound Spy Thriller Series 'Balaton Brigade' Boarded by Newen Connect (EXCLUSIVE)

Newen Connect, the distribution arm of the TF1-owned group Newen Group, has boarded “Balaton Brigade,” a prestige historical spy thriller series directed by Ildikó Enyedi, the Oscar-nominated Hungarian director of “On Body and Soul” and “The Story of My Wife” which competed at Cannes. Created by Gábor Krigler (“Terapia”), Balázs...

