Most security worries are the same as they've always been

Digital is dominating our century. Organizations simply would not survive long term without embracing it. From mail to email, telephones to smartphones and DIY to AI, the digital landscape is constantly evolving. The digital era has created concepts previously not even thought of. These concepts are in place in an attempt to describe the reality we live and run business in. Three of which consist of: digitization, digitalization and digital transformation. Often used interchangeably, it’s difficult to identify the difference between them. Yet, it’s actually vital for the organization’s business development team to be able to know the difference as they look to embrace them on their technological journeys. So join me as I unpack these three terms and find out how they can impact your business.