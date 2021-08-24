Cancel
NFL

Beane: 'This can happen in the regular season'

By Sneaky Joe
WGR550
 6 days ago

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane met with the media on Tuesday afternoon after four of his players were deemed as close contacts of someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and, subsequently, placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550
